Kid Rock performs rhyming, profanity-laced political speech at Michigan concert

Singer Kid Rock went further down the road of politics during a concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Wednesday night. Rock paused his show to deliver a rhyming, profanity-laced political speech denouncing a slew of different groups.

While performing at the Van Andel Arena, Rock reportedly slowed things down after just three songs to stand behind a podium with a faux version of the presidential seal to deliver a diatribe to fans about a great many things including groups like Black Lives Matter, the KKK and deadbeat parents.

“Think you have to remind me that Black Lives Matter? Nazis, f--king bigots and now the KKK? I say screw all of you a--holes, stay the f--k away,” Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, says in the NSFW video below. “It's no secret we're divided and we all should take some blame. We should be ashamed that we all seem scared to call him by his name."

After that, an image of Jesus appeared on the screen behind him.

"So please almighty Jesus, if you're looking down tonight, please guide us with your wisdom and give us strength to fight. To fight the tyrant evils that lurk here and abroad, and remind us all that we are still just one nation under God."

According to Fox 2 in Detroit, Kid Rock went on to address other topics such as NFL player Colin Kaepernick. As previously reported, Kid Rock has teased the idea of making a bid in his home state of Michigan for a Senate seat, even going as far as to launch a political website dedicated the the campaign including merchandise.

As Billboard notes, the concert was meant as a warm-up for his six-show run to open the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where civil rights groups hoped to get his gig canceled due to his political opinions.

You can see part of his speech below, but be warned that it contains profane language.