Doesn't Eric Church know not to start a fight with a girl who uses a shotgun as a mike stand?

When Rolling Stone asked Church how he felt about reality singing competition shows, "The Outsiders" singer responded, "Honestly, if Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green f---ing turn around in a red chair, you got a deal? That's crazy. I don't know what would make an artist do that. You're not an artist."

Shelton's then-wife and former Nashville Star singer fired back at Church saying, "Thanks Eric Church for saying I'm not a real artist. Or Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban."

Church quickly issued an apology, "The comment I made to Rolling Stone was part of a larger commentary on these types of reality television shows and the perception they create, not the artists involved with the shows themselves. The shows make it appear that artists can shortcut their way to success."

Lesson learned: Don't cross this feisty country chica.