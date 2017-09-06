Kim Kardashian posts nude photo of her climbing tree on Instagram

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian posted a nude photo of herself in a tree to her Instagram a day before it was reported that she and her husband, Kanye West, were expecting their third child.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Kardashian, 36, posted the black and white photo of herself wearing only boots, with a caption thanking Mert and Marcus, two fashion photographers, for featuring her in their new book.

KARDASHIAN ON TRUMP: ‘MY DAUGHTER WOULD BE BETTER’ AS PRESIDENT

Kardashian had stars photoshopped on her breasts to avoid complete nudity. The photo has received over 1.2 million likes.

On Wednesday, the surrogate mother Kardashian and West reportedly hired to carry their child confirmed that she was pregnant, according to People.

KIM KARDASHIAN FIRES BACK AT CRITICS OVER HER MAKEUP STRUGGLES

Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta which is when “the placenta attaches itself too deeply into the wall of the uterus,” according to the American Pregnancy Association. The condition could cause severe hemorrhaging.