Kim Kardashian fires back at critics over her makeup struggles

Looks like Kim Kardashian could use some makeup tricks from little sister Kylie Jenner.

The 36-year-old reality TV star received criticism on social media, including from popular beauty blogger Jeffree Star, over her ability to swatch, or apply a sample of cosmetics onto the arm to show how it looks on the skin.

The mother of two quickly posted a Snapchat video to express her frustration over the backlash.

“I want you guys to see this pimple here,” she said while sitting on a makeup chair and pointing at her chin. “You’re stressing me the f--k out. Okay guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f-----g swatch powders before at the beginning. I’m learning.”

Kardashian also addressed fans who lashed out at Star over his comments, as well as his past racist remarks, which he later apologized for in a video posted on YouTube in June.

“I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches,” she said. “But because of his remarks I’m learning. I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things, but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.

"I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past so like, let him live. I welcome honest comments about my products and because of it, I’m swatching better now.”

Kardashian has recently been using social media to promote her new powder contour kits, which are scheduled to launch August 22nd on kkwbeauty.com. Her previous collection, a crème contour and highlight kit, has sold out.