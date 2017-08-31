Kim Kardashian on Trump: 'My daughter would be better' as president

Kim Kardashian has some strong feelings about Trump's presidency.

The reality star, who has stayed mostly quiet about the president, held nothing back in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, saying her daughter, North West, would run the country better than Donald Trump.

"Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better," Kardashian said in the interview released on Wednesday.

"We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic," she added.

Kardashian alluded Trump's action has created an unsafe environment to live in since he took office.

"It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more," Kardashian said.

She revealed she often wants to talk about political issues, but has refrained on social media in fear of her words being taken out of context.

"I always want to be respectful, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings," she said.

Despite her thoughts, Kardashian's husband Kanye West previously met with Trump at New York City's Trump Tower last December. Trump said after the meeting he and the rapper have been friends "for a long time" and chatted about "life."

West also defended his decision to meet with the president in a new-deleted tweet.

"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," West wrote on Twitter shortly after the December meeting.

Kardashian addressed the meeting in May, coming to her husband's defense despite their differing political opinions.

"You know, we have different opinions, and Kanye's opinions, I don't want to speak on what his opinions are, but they're evolving," Kardashian said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."