Celebrity News
Madonna is feuding with FedEx
Madonna just wants her FedEx package.
The pop icon penned her frustrations with the delivery service via Twitter on Tuesday.
The "Material Girl" wrote, "When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease"
She shared a selfie showcasing a displeased expression. The message has been shared over 5,000 times on the social media app.
Not all was a loss, the tweet prompted FedEx customer service to respond to Madge.
"Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers."
Fans were amused by the exchange.
One wrote, "This is the oddest 'relatable' tweet I've ever seen."
While another joked, "C'mon @FedEx get into the groove!"
Fox News reached out to FedEx but did not receive comment.