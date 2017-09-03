Madonna reveals move to Portugal, teases new music

Madonna is out of the U.S. The musician informed her fans on social media that she’s relocated to Portugal for the foreseeable future.

The news comes from the 59-year-old star’s Instagram, where she posted two images with captions explaining that she’s moved to a new country after falling in love with the “energy.”

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!!” she wrote. “This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!”

Another image shows decorative baskets hanging from the ceiling with a bit more information about where she moved specifically.

“I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!”

A spokesperson for Madonna explained to The Associated Press that the star first became infatuated with the country in 2004 after ending a tour there. She’s originally from Michigan but has been living in New York for several years.

In addition to the news of her move, Madonna reveald that she’s working on new music and mentioned her movie “Loved.” According to Us Weekly, it will be her fourth directorial project following the 2013 short film “Secret Project Revolution.” Any new music will mark her first return since 2015’s “Rebel Heart” album and would be her 14th overall.

