When Kathy Griffin's jokes crossed the line

Griffin made a jab about Jesus that fell entirely flat.

While accepting her Emmy at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2007, the "Life of the D-list" star told "Jesus to suck it." She mocked celebrities who always thank God during the acceptance speeches saying, "A lot of people come up here and they thank Jesus for this award. I want you to know that no one had less to do with this award than Jesus. He didn’t help me a bit. If it was up to him, Cesar Millan would be up here with that damned dog."

She concluded her speech, "So, all I can say is, suck it, Jesus! This award is my God now!"