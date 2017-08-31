Mike Rowe surprises veteran in 'Returning the Favor'

Mike Rowe gave a veteran the surprise of a lifetime in the first episode in his Facebook series "Returning The Favor."

The former "Dirty Jobs" host traveled to Indiana to meet up with an army veteran who started an organization to help his fellow veterans overcome post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jason Zaidement founded Operation Combat Bikesaver after he watched his father, a Vietnam War vet, struggle with PTSD.

"I love this place," Rowe says when he visits the bike shop that Zaidement built.

Zaidement said he started his shop as a way to "give back."

"I'll be that guy that will take a bullet for those guys to protect them and fight for them," he says in the episode which has 2.5 million views and counting since it debuted Tuesday.

Zaidement believed Rowe was simply profiling him for a web series but little did he know, Rowe was really there to return the favor.

Rowe surprised Zaidement with equipment for his shop, one year's worth of rent, a new coat of paint. Additionally, The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association presented the shop with $17,500.