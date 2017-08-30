Porn stars who left the biz: Where are they now?

Many times porn stars are considered social outcasts once they leave the adult entertainment industry, but there are a few previously X-rated performers who have managed to parlay their controversial careers into the mainstream.

Jenna Jameson

Once dubbed the queen of the adult entertainment genre, she used her fan base to gain the attention of Hollywood. The mother of three starred in major movies, such as Howard Stern’s “Private Parts,” and appeared on TV shows, like “Family Guy.” The 43-year-old also published the best-selling book “Sugar” and her autobiography “How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale.”

Sasha Grey

She won Female Performer of the Year at the 2008 AVN Awards but then segued into a role in 2009’s “The Girlfriend Experience.” She also played herself in the HBO hit series “Entourage.” The star dabbled in modeling, appearing in ads for Max Azria and American Apparel. Like Jameson, she is also an author, penning novels “Neü Sex” and “The Juliette Society.”

Sunny Leone

She was born Karenjit Kaur Vohra and later adapted her stage persona and went on to star in dozens of adult films. She later made the surprising change from adult actress to Bollywood star in 2012. She announced her retirement from porn in 2013. In July 2017, Leone adopted a child with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sibel Kekilli

The German actress is known for her role as Shae in the HBO series “Game of Thrones” however prior to her small screen achievement she worked in pornography. The actress kept her adult film job a secret from her family but when she began to get acting parts in German films, a reporter unearthed her salacious past which Kekili condemned as a smear campaign. Since then she has become an advocate for women’s rights.

Traci Lords

She broke the law when she broke into the adult business. At only 15, the now 49-year-old used a fake ID to land herself in Penthouse magazine and a slew of adult movies. When she was caught in 1986, porn distributors had to pull all of her films because they featured her as a minor. But that setback didn’t stop Lords from vying for legitimate acting jobs. She landed a gig in mainstream acting in the 1988 cult classic “Cry-baby.” She went on to appear in many TV and film roles.

