Pink's emotional VMAs speech about daughter: You 'are beautiful'

Pink was honored on Sunday night with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. After performing a medley of her hits atop a car suspended from cables and riding around on a lawnmower, Pink used her acceptance speech to address her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, who arrived on the red carpet in a three-piece suit to match her parents' suits.

The Grammy-winning singer said her daughter told her recently she felt like she was ugly. Pink responded that many artists, from Jackson to Prince to David Bowie and even herself, were regularly made fun of, but pressed ahead with their art to inspire others.

"We don't change," Pink said. "We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty."

And in closing, she reminded her daughter: "You my darling are beautiful."