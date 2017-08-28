Hurricane Harvey: Stars react, donate money in support of relief efforts

Celebrities are sending their support to people in Houston and other parts of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The weekend storm brought "unprecedented" flooding to Houston after making landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday. On Monday, Houston and nearby towns received more than 24 inches of rainfall, trapping residents in their homes and forcing some on their roofs as rescuers work around the clock to bring them to shelter.

HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS: HERE IS WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP

Stars opened their wallets to help Texans after the storm, including Kevin Hart, who donated $25,000, and Chris Young, who pledged $100,000. Hart challenged other celebrities, including Beyonce, Chris Rock and Justin Timberlake, to also donate funds to help with hurricane relief.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Meanwhile, other celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the storm.

Here are some of their reactions: