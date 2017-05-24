Katy Perry addresses Taylor Swift feud on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Katy Perry finally opened up about her rumored ongoing feud with Taylor Swift.

Host James Cordon asked the 32-year-old singer if there was truth to speculation that she and the 27-year-old fellow pop star were at odds on Monday night’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

“There’s a situation… she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” explained Perry. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Perry confirmed to Corden that the disagreement involved a misunderstanding over background dancers. Swift hinted at the squabble in her 2015 hit song “Bad Blood,” which some listeners, including Perry, took note of.

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” said Perry. “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

And while Perry may have been dissing Swift in her new track “Swish Swish,” the chart-topper did add that she would be willing to bury the hatchet.

“But, what I want to say is that I’m ready for that B.S. to be done,” she said. “…I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls—t, women together will heal the world."