Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted at Ed Sheeran's concert months after breakup

Katy Perry was spotted at Ed Sheeran’s Staples Center concert in Los Angeles Saturday night getting cozy with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

The 32-year-old American pop star and 40-year-old British actor attended the show wearing jackets and baseball caps, but their attempt to blend in with the crowd didn’t stop audiences from taking note.

Many even announced the not-so-secret reunion on social media:

“Orlando put his arm around Katy’s waist several times, and at one point, she sat on his lap,” an eyewitness told ET. “Orlando seemed to be having a great time and really seemed to enjoy the concert, even dancing at one point. Katy was more laid back and seemed to just be listening and taking it all in.”

The viewer added the pair were sitting in first row floor seats with a side view of the stage.

Another eyewitness told the celebrity news site Perry and Bloom went backstage near the dressing rooms after the concert and “they seemed to be happy and uplifted.” Also, “they were holding hands.”

“They all seemed to be having the time of their lives,” a third eyewitness claimed. “They looked to be enjoying the music. They danced a lot. [Bloom] held and hugged her from behind.”

The former couple ended their relationship in March after 10 months of dating.