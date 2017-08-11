CNN cuts ties with commentator Jeffrey Lord after Twitter blowout

CNN cut all ties with conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord on Thursday after he tweeted a Nazi salute at a critic.

A network spokesperson called the Nazi salute "indefensible" in a statement, confirming that Lord was no longer with the network hours after Lord tweeted the Nazi slogan "Sieg Heil!" at the head of a liberal advocacy group, Media Matters for America.

Lord told the Associated Press Thursday night that he respected CNN and its journalists, but fundamentally disagreed with the network's decision to fire him.

He said his "Sieg Heil!" tweet was not an endorsement of Nazism or fascist tactics, but was meant to mock Media Matters and its use of boycotts.

"I want to make something very clear. I have nothing but respect, affection and love for CNN. I think the world of CNN," Lord told The Associated Press. "I think they're terrific people and serious people."

He called himself a "First Amendment fundamentalist" and called CNN's decision disappointing. "From my perspective CNN caved on the First Amendment of all things. I disagree. I respectfully disagree."

He declined to get into specifics of how he was fired, saying he wanted to keep that a private conversation.

Lord is a former Reagan administration staffer who is currently a columnist for the conservative magazine The American Spectator. He was brought on to CNN in 2015 as one of the first fully pro-Trump commentators after the then-candidate first entered the GOP primary race. The network has since expanded its pro-Trump panels following the election.

While Lord maintains that his use of the Nazi phrase was an effort to mock both Nazis and fascists, many still find his reasoning unsatisfactory. He responded to outrage on Twitter saying, “You apparently take offense at mocking Nazis and Fascists. Wow.”

“Caving to bullies, caving to people who use fascist and Nazi-style tactics to try and remove people from the air is unacceptable,” Lord told Entertainment Weekly after his dismissal.

“I mocked this guy. Mocking Nazis is OK. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. A writer has only a handful of tools in his writer’s box, and mockery is one of them. To suggest that this is anything other than that, to my way of thinking, is caving in. And I’m not going to cave.”

The Anne Frank Center tweeted a rebuke of Lord’s use of the phrase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.