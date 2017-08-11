Bregje Heinen didn't take modeling 'seriously,' wanted 'real' career

She's modeled for Victoria's Secret, graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and now she's on the cover of Maxim but Bregje Heinen never took modeling "seriously."

"I had been asked [to model] before, but I never took it seriously," the 24-year-old told Maxim. "My mom and dad looked into it, and it looked okay."

The Dutch-born beauty then decided to sign with Lions Model Management and she now travels the world as a model.

A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

[I've been] all over Europe, the Maldives, Mauritius," she revealed.

Her recent shoot for Maxim took her to Iceland.

"The best light is at 10 P.M...It was so cold, and I was in a bikini, but everyone was so nice," she shared.

A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Heinen began modeling at age 15 when she was featured in a shoot for Elle Girl. She said she thought she would eventually leave the modeling world for a "real" career but she's still enjoying the ride nine years later.