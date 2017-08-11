entertainment

Angie Harmon sizzles in bikini as she turns 45

Angie Harmon, 41, put her beach body on full display

 

Angie Harmon celebrated her birthday on the beach.

The actress showed off her fit physique as she rang in 45.

"Going for the best bday nap EVER... & then I couldn't sleep. Afraid of FOMO! #blessed #grateful #bestbdayever#mygirls #family," Harmon shared on Instagram.

The "Rizzoli and Isles" actress shared several other snaps from her birthday trip.

The single star seemed to be enjoying herself alongside her daughters.

The 44-year-old actress and her husband of 13 years, former pro football player Jason Sehorn, announced their separation in 2014. The duo share three daughters.

