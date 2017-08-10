Taylor Swift takes the stand: 'I felt him grab onto my bare ass cheek'

Taylor Swift testified Thursday in the civil trial in federal court in Denver that David Mueller had groped her during a meet-and-greet before a 2013 concert in Denver.

Lawyers questioned the pop star about the alleged incident.

"It was a definite grab, a very long grab," Swift said. "I felt him grab onto my bare ass cheek."

The singer testified she attempted to move away from Mueller but "he would not let go."

"He stayed latched onto my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him quite quickly," she told the courtroom.

The 27-year-old said the alleged incident was "a very shocking thing that never happened to me before."

She said, "After this happened, it was like a light switched off in my personality...(when it was over) I said 'Thank you for coming.'"

Swift said she didn't stop the meet-and-greets after Mueller left because she didn't want to disappoint a few dozen people who'd been waiting in line. She testified she first mentioned the incident about 15 minutes later to her photographer Stephanie Simbeck.

Swift's mother Andrea Swift testified through tears on Wednesday that she didn't advise her daughter to contact police. She said she didn't want the incident to "define her (Taylor's) life."

Mueller sued Swift and others on her team, claiming they cost him his job and is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault, and is asking for a symbolic $1 judgment.

Swift's lawyers have said she does not know Mueller and has no incentive to target him or to fabricate a story.

The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than $75,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

