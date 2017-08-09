Taylor Swift's trial in Colorado DJ alleged groping case explained

Taylor Swift is in court this week as she takes on the radio DJ who she said groped her several years ago.

A jury of eight is expected to be seated by Tuesday afternoon in Swift’s civil trial against former Denver DJ David Mueller.

The incident allegedly happened after a June 2013 concert when Swift was 23. David Mueller, who was a radio personality with 98.5 KYGO in Denver at the time, met Swift after the concert.

After posing with Swift for a photo, Swift’s security team later accused him of inappropriately grabbing Swift’s rear end and he was subsequently fired, Mueller said in a lawsuit he filed against the star.

Swift stated in her deposition, “Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over, it was still there. It was completely intentional. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

There is a photograph that allegedly shows the DJ groping her that photo sealed from the public.

Here’s what you should know about the case as the trial begins this week in Denver:

Mueller sued Swift first

Mueller sued Swift in September 2015 after he said he was fired from his job and lost other business opportunities because of the allegations.

He has said that his former boss, Eddie Haskell, was the one who allegedly groped Swift after the Pepsi Center concert, claiming that he heard Haskell bragging about it, according to Billboard.

The Denver Post reported that Mueller was making a base salary of $150,000 when he was fired – not including bonuses, product endorsement fees and other public appearance fees.

Swift countersued

Swift countersued Mueller in October 2015 – and demanded a jury trial, People reported at the time.

“Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of the humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift, and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” the countersuit states.

Her countersuit claims that Mueller was fired twice from other on-air radio jobs and hadn’t worked as an on-air personality since May 2006.

Swift said that she would donate any money won in the trial to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

Swift already won a pre-trial victory

A federal judge sanctioned Mueller last month as he admitted to losing or destroying electronic devices that could have contained key evidence – including a recorded conversation between him and his boss the day before he was fired.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez said the lost data was critical evidence in the case.

Fans can attend the trial – but there’s a catch

Passes will be available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis for morning and afternoon sessions, according to the Denver Post.

The court has made available 32 passes for the courtroom and 75 for an overflow room where the trial will be viewed on a closed-circuit television.

But for those wishing to attend the trial, there are some rules, the Denver Post reported.

Attendees can't bring phones, tablets or laptops with them.

And attendees are prohibited from wearing any clothing or buttons that include the names of anyone involved with the trial or that address the issue.

More trial details

The trial is expected to last approximately nine days, according to the Denver Post.

And while the trial will begin Monday, Swift and Mueller don’t need to be in court until Tuesday when opening statements are expected to be given.

Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, is listed as a witness and may testify, according to court documents.