Taylor Swift trial: Ex-DJ admits photo is 'awkward'

A former disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift has taken the stand again in Denver federal court as testimony resumes in his legal battle with the singer-songwriter.

David Mueller has acknowledged that a photo of him with his hand behind Taylor Swift is "weird and awkward." But he insists he was touching Swift in her ribs, not her rear, as she alleges in the groping case.

During testimony Wednesday at the civil trial, Swift attorney Douglas Baldridge repeatedly asked Mueller why his right hand is behind Swift in a pre-concert photo op.

Mueller says his hand was touching Swift's skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms got crossed.

He said his hand was at rib-cage level and "apparently it went down."

Baldridge showed the jury several photographs of fans meeting with Swift before the 2013 concert in Denver, pointing out another man who had his arm around Taylor's shoulder.

Wednesday's court proceedings were delayed by a closed evidentiary hearing that lasted nearly two hours.

Mueller was fired by his employer, country music station KYGO, and he's seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming Mueller sexually assaulted her.