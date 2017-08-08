entertainment

David Letterman returns with new Netflix show

David Letterman speaks to guests after receiving his award at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards in New York, U.S. May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - RTSFCE1

David Letterman is returning to a TV near you.

The late night veteran said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago and will say hello again to TV with a new show for Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest, and explore topics of his own outside the studio.

The as-yet-untitled series is set to premiere in 2018.

In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC's "Late Night" and CBS' "Late Show," and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He stepped down from "Late Show" in May 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

