Aaron Carter splits with girlfriend Madison Parker amid bisexuality reveal

Following his recent reval about his sexulity, Aaron Carter’s personal life is getting another public shakeup. Prior to his coming out, it’s been reported that the singer split with his long time girlfriend.

According to TMZ, Carter split with Madison Parker after getting together on Instagram in late 2016. The site names an anonymous source that allegedly confirms that the duo had split on mutual terms one week ago. Now, the timing of the news in relation to Carter’s big announcement is giving some pause.

“The split was very amicable,” A source told Entertainment Tonight. “Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music.”

The outlet also notes that the break seems to be sudden given that Cater mentioned to it just last month that he was consider proposing to Parker in the near future.

As previously reported, Carter penned an emotional note on Twitter this week revealing to fans that he’s found both men and women attractive since he was a young man.

"To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life," Carter wrote. "This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive."

The news comes just weeks after Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges from an incident in which Parker was also involved.