Aaron Carter breaks down in tears after DUI arrest: 'I do not drink alcohol at all'

Aaron Carter wants to set the record straight about his highly publicized DUI arrest.

According to reports, the 29-year-old singer was busted on DUI and marijuana charges on Saturday in Georgia. His girlfriend Madison Parker was charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Carter told ET the car he bought was in bad shape, prompting him to stop at an AutoZone in Georgia to fix his alignment after getting a new tire.

“Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road, that’s what the police report said, but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it,” explained Carter. “A motorcyclist reported that I was swerving all over the road, but the alignment was off a little bit on the new tire.”

Carter also claimed police approached him inside the AutoZone before he broke down in tears.

“[They] forcefully grabbed me out,” he said. “[I] stepped outside. I said, ‘I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,’ and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, ‘Is there anything illegal in the car?’ I said, ‘I have marijuana in the car.’ I kept trying to explain the whole situation, to the officer. He said, ‘You’re a professional, right? I’m a professional too, so be quiet.’ And then I said, ‘OK.’”

Carter also insisted he wasn’t under the influence of any alcohol or drugs. He added a medical condition prevents him from drinking.

“I do not drink alcohol at all,” he claimed. “I’ll occasionally have a sip of a beer or something like that, but I can’t even drink IPAs. I can’t drink anything like that. I have to drink the lightest beer possible that’s not hoppy. I do not drink any hard liquor.”

As for the marijuana, he said it's used to alleviate his anxiety.

Carter stressed he doesn’t use any other drugs, except for pain medication for a jaw injury.

“No. Nothing. Zero. I am willing to do a polygraph test,” he said. “I take Xanax, Propranolol for high blood pressure medication, and I take oxycodones for my mouth.”

He said his biggest mistake is trying ecstasy “a couple of times” when he was 16.

“I do not drink,” he said. “Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up.”