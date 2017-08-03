Michael Strahan absent from 'GMA' after losing part of his finger

Michael Strahan explained his absence from "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old revealed Wednesday morning he had "a little accident."

"Lost a little bit of my pinky," Strahan told co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

"A guy before just said, 'Michael, we pinky swear.' Or something like that," Strahan said, according to Us Weekly. "There's going to be a lot of jokes for a while but I'm OK and glad to be back."

The 45-year-old did not share how he lost part of his finger.

This isn't the first finger the former football player has injured. In 2016, he revealed his disfigured his fingers while playing football.