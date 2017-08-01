Chris Evans: Trump has 'zero societal awareness and understanding'

Chris Evans lashed out at President Trump on Tuesday, calling him a “reckless moron” on Twitter.

The “Captain America” star was apparently fired up after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a briefing on Monday that POTUS’ remarks to Long Island law enforcement Friday were a “joke.”

Evans shared a video of the President’s speech last week.

“You reckless moron. Do you have any idea what you're encouraging? You think a 'joke' makes it ok?? ZERO societal awareness and understanding."

The 36-year-old’s post was met with various reactions.

One social media user replied, “I am still shaking my head thinking that a man like that is in power. He is a low life.”

While another piped up, “He wasn't joking. He's encouraged violence against citizens many times before, including at his own rallies."

But a fan was not impressed with Evans political musing and asked where the “Infinity War” trailer was.

