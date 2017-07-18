Chris Evans trolls Ann Coulter over Delta Air Lines incident

Delta Air Lines has just earned itself an unlikely ally in its beef with Ann Coulter: Captain America himself.

“Avengers” actor Chris Evans took to Twitter to tweak Coulter, who recently tweeted dozens of complaints at Delta, chastising them for giving away her reserved seat on a flight from New York to West Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

ANN COULTER: DELTA AIR LINES IS 'LYING SO MUCH' ABOUT SEATING MISHAP

At one point during her Twitter tirade, Coulter even claimed to have spent “$10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options,” despite only paying a $30 premium for the privilege of reserving one of Delta’s roomier Comfort+ seats.

It was this particular remark that prompted Evans to troll Coulter with a sarcastic response on Monday evening.

“I totally get it,” tweeted Evans on Monday afternoon. “It costs me 75k to brush my teeth. I must pre-select a brush, investigate types of paste, and periodically spit bulls--t.”

Evans punctuated his tweet with a snowflake emoji — a likely reference to the conservative slang term "snowflake," which is sometimes used to refer to liberals.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Evans has been critical of conservative figures in the past, most notably on Twitter, where he blasted Donald Trump for “energizing lies” and giving a position to Jeff Sessions. He was also once quoted as saying Steve Bannon “has no place in politics” in a March interview with Esquire magazine.

As of Tuesday morning, Evans' post had been retweeted more than 11,000 times and earned almost 70,000 "likes."