'It' trailer debuts: How will the remake differ from Stephen King's book?

Thanks in large part to the twisted imagination of Stephen King, clowns are among the top scariest things. Now, the horror genre is solidifying the creepy clown image with the release of the new trailer for the remake of “It.”

The trailer wastes no time getting into the action and the scares as fans are treated to their first taste of the villain’s voice. From there, it’s a cavalcade of creepy as the voiceover describes the terror of being alone as a child.

“When you’re alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don’t even know they’re getting closer… Until it’s too late.”

After that, the clown systematically terrorizes each of the kids in brief flashes of what’s to come, all culminating in “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard’s character trapped in a dark room with clown toys everywhere. Just when the tension is at its height, Pennywise strikes.

For those unfamiliar, “It” focuses on the lives of seven adults as they learn that the monster they defeated when they were children has returned. As ScreenCrush previously reported, the “It” remake was envisioned as a two-parter, and the part of the story where the adults have to face off against Pennywise the clown will be saved for the sequel. As a result, the all-star cast of kids will be the highlight of the feature-length remake.

King’s book, which was later turned into a miniseries, is an incredibly lengthy tome filled with a lot of fan-favorite scenes that never made it into the miniseries. Speaking to Collider, director Andy Muschietti explained that the remake ran into that problem too. He stated that there’s a lot of scenes that book fans want to see that were left out simply for the sake of budget, but not for a lack of trying on the part of the filmmakers.

“There are two sequences that I thought of that I had to postpone until more money comes. One is a flashback, that sort of portrays the first encounter of It and humans, which is an amazing scene. And the other is a dream, where Bill sees — he’s leaning on a bridge, in Derry, and he’s spitting on the Kenduskeag Stream, and suddenly he sees the reflection of a balloon,” he said.

“And he looks up and it’s not one balloon, but a bunch of balloons, and then he starts to see body parts, and the shot goes wider and it’s a multitude of dead kids floating. I couldn’t afford it.”

The ultra-spooky “It” trailer was released on Wednesday. The film hits theaters September 8, 2017.