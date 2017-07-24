Kardashians sharing sexy pics to distract from Rob's drama with Blac Chyna?

Kim Kardashian has been out and about in recent days wearing barely there outfits. And she's not the only one. Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been posting revealing pictures, as have Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner has been sharing sexy photos of her daughters.

The influx of seductive snapshots come while the Kardasians and Jenners have yet to publicly acknowledge brother Rob Kardashian’s scandal with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Celebrity crisis experts say the sisters’ scantily clad get-ups are may be an attempt by the media savvy stars to distract the public from one of their family’s worst humiliations yet.

“The best form of crisis management sometimes is to say or do nothing -- something we aren't used to when it comes to the Kardashians,” Kevin Blatt, celebrity crisis expert, told Fox News.

Blatt noted that while the family tends to spin everything from Kim’s sex tape to Lamar Odom’s tragic overdose into, a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” storyline it’s possible that the Rob and Chyna situation is different.

Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex after he posted explicit images of her online. She also accused him of being physically violent with her.

“They most likely won't address this scandal because of the severity of the new revenge porn law,” said Blatt, referencing California's law regarding non-consensual pornography.

While wearing sexy outfits could help the public momentarily forget about Rob’s legal woes, it’s simply a Band-Aid for a messy public problem according to Scott Pinsker, a crisis communications expert.

“Crisis communications is the art of redirecting the narrative. To perform it effectively, you need to offer a credible counter-explanation that supplants a negative storyline," Pinsker told us.

He thinks the sexy pics are just a temporary solution.

“Distracting the public with sexy photos might work in the short-term, but it’s not an effective long-term strategy for the Kardashians," he said. "Eventually, you’ve got to address the elephant in the room. What I suspect is now happening is, the family’s lawyers are still hashing-out the best defense and legal resolution, and this is paralyzing their PR efforts. So in that context, you can understand why the Kardashian ladies are filling the vacuum with sexy photos.”

And Andrew Ricci, a vice president at crisis communications company LEVICK, said he expects that the Kardashians will address the scandal with Rob... eventually. In the meantime, Ricci doubts the sisters' social media posts will make a difference.



“I hope they are savvy enough to understand that their outfits are not going to distract from Rob’s misconduct, but I think they’ve also become savvy enough to never let a good crisis go to waste," he said. "Any attention that they get, whether it’s from a good event or a bad one, will be funneled straight back into the provocative tactics that have always worked for them.”

