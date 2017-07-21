Usher paid $1.1M to woman he allegedly infected with herpes, court documents say

Grammy Award-winning singer Usher reportedly paid a woman he had sexual relations with $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit after she had claimed the performer gave her herpes.

The “Yeah” singer reportedly contracted herpes between 2009 and 2010, around the time he began filing for divorce from his first wife, Tameka Foster, according to People, which cited court documents.

TAYLOR SWIFT WINS PRE-TRIAL VICTORY IN ALLEGED RADIO DJ GROPING CASE

The woman, who was reportedly a celebrity stylist, accused the performer of “consciously and purposefully” not notifying her of his infection and continuing "to have unprotected sex” with her regardless. The complaint was filed at a Los Angeles court.

The “Confessions” singer also denied having the infection and said he tested negative during a sexually transmitted disease test. However, court documents stated he had released a “greenish discharge” from his penis.

The unidentified woman said she started suffering from fevers and vaginal sores before she was diagnosed with the infection.

The victim claimed she “feels that her health and body have been ruined” and “has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed knowing there is no cure.”

RONDA ROUSEY SETS DIFFICULT ACTOR STRAIGHT ON ‘BATTLE OF THE NETWORK STARS’

In California, “it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease,” according to the Daily News.

Usher paid for the stylist’s medical bills, a reported $2,754.40 in 2012 and settled the suit on Dec. 28, 2012.