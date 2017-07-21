'American Horror Story' gets title and premiere date amid election backlash

Fans of the FX Network’s spooky anthology series, “American Horror Story” were treated to some exciting news about Season 7 during the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday. Ahead of its premiere, the release date and title for the highly anticipated show has been announced.

The seventh installment in the ongoing anthology will officially be titled “American Horror Story: Cult.” The title was released as part of an elaborate stunt at the SDCC in which an installment appeared on the waterfront near the FX exhibit. The installment encouraged fans to visit a website where a creepy video revealed the title and offered fans a chance to sign up for more inside materials from the show leading up to its premiere.

According to Variety, a creepy teaser trailer for the season was released online very soon after featuring a cadre of scary clowns conducting some kind of ritual.

The title reveal comes just hours after the series creator revealed that “Girls” star Lena Dunham would be joining the cast of Season 7. Previously, it’s been reported that “Cult” will tackle the 2016 election. However, amid backlash, Murphy martialed expectations about a politically-charged season. He admitted that no actor or actress will be playing Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but rather they will appear on TV and the election night will be a pivotal moment for the characters.

“The first 10 minutes of the season takes place in a very eerie macabre way on Election Night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on Election Night as they’re watching it all go down,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“American Horror Story” Season 7 kicks off on September 5.