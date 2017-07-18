Former Kermit the Frog voice actor fires back at Disney over his termination

Following the news that Disney has fired the longtime voice of Kermit the Frog, the actor is trying his best to shed light on the circumstances of his exit. Steve Whitmire explained to reporters on Monday the specifics of his ongoing dispute with the company.

Disney, which acquired the rights to The Muppets in 2004, released a statement explaining that a series of “repeated unacceptable business conduct.” Although the company seems to be painting a picture of a plethora of ongoing offenses by Whitmire, the 57-year-old actor says that’s not what was explained to him when he was officially let go in October.

KERMIT THE FROG MUPPETEER: I WAS FIRED BY DISNEY

“I received a phone call from The Muppets Studio’s executives to say they were recasting. Through a new business representative, I have offered multiple remedies to their two stated issues which had never been mentioned to me prior to that phone call,” Whitmire wrote in a previous blog post. “I wish that we could have sat down, looked each other in the eye, and discussed what was on their minds before they took such a drastic action.”

Now, following the statement from Disney on the issue, Whitmire is getting candid about the two events in question. Speaking to The New York Times, he described the circumstances around a union dispute, which he said was one of the reasons given for his termination. While on his way to a small shoot where he would voice Kermit, there was a contract disagreement between the Screen Actors Guild, of which he is a member, and Disney over how much money he should be paid. Caught in the middle, Whitmire says he acquiesced to his guild obligations and didn’t do the shoot.

The second reason for his firing, according to Whitmire, was the notes he was giving during the short-lived “Muppets” revival at ABC in 2015. He claims that the Disney-owned network was uncomfortable with the way in which he gave notes to creative executives.

“Nobody was yelling and screaming or using inappropriate language or typing in capitals,” he said. “It was strictly that I was sending detailed notes. I don’t feel that I was, in any way, disrespectful by doing that.”

DISNEY FIRED KERMIT THE FROG MUPPETEER OVER ‘REPEATED UNACCEPTABLE BUSINESS CONDUCT’



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Whitmire went into more detail about some of these notes, sharing a story about his thoughts on one scene in particular in which Kermit lied to his nephew, Robin, about breaking up with Miss Piggy.

“I don’t think kermit would lie to him,” he said. “I think that as Robin came to Kermit, he would say ‘things happen, people go their separate ways, but that doesn’t mean we don’t care about you.’ Kermit is too compassionate to lie to him to spare his feelings.”

Despite his claims, the company maintaines that there were more than two isolated incidents that led to its decision to recast the role of Kermit. It was previously announced that Matt Vogel will take over as Kermit the Frog for the foreseeable future.