'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson recalls 'shocking things' she's been told as a model

It’s not easy being a model — just ask Sadie Robertson.

The 20-year-old “Duck Dynasty” star recently wrote a lengthy post on Facebook where she described the many “shocking things” she’s been told during her brief stint as an aspiring model.

“A few months ago I showed up for a photoshoot that I had thought was going to be a natural no makeup photoshoot,” she described. “The director of the shoot took a quick look at me and said ‘nope this girl does not have the face to pull off a no makeup shoot.”

both of our looks are WILD BLUE !!! Tag your bestie, go to @rue21official & wear your wild blue 💙 I love to repost your best @wildbluedenim outfits on my story so be sure to tag me 😚 have a great Saturday night! A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

While Robertson said it required “around two hours” to make her look natural, the criticism only worsened with time.

“[I] had my stomach ‘fat’ pinched to make sure I knew which part I needed to get rid of,” she said. “I’ve been told if I would lose 10 pounds then I may look like an actual model, yet all the while I just smile, laugh, eat, and dance my way through the shoots. These things at one point in my life would [have] really hurt me, but now I smile because I know my identity does not lie in my looks, my pictures, people’s comments, or my Instagram.”

Robertson said her faith has kept her motivated to feel confident about herself.

“My identity lies within the hands of my God who I believe created me to be fearfully and wonderfully made,” she wrote. “I believe EVERYONE has the face to pull off a ‘no makeup shoot’ because that is YOUR FACE. The makeup is just extra.”

The reality TV personality encouraged her followers to pursue real beauty elsewhere beyond cameras.

A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

“My friend and I went out at sunrise yesterday to remind ourselves of real beauty and [we] went without makeup,” Robertson added. “The beauty surrounded us, and was flowing from within into our conversations. Pursue the essence of beauty within you today, and ask yourself where your identity lies.”