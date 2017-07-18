Charlie Daniels: America is 'the greatest country'

Charlie Daniels says he lives in the "greatest country on Earth by far."

The country music legend said while many take "for granted" the freedoms the United States of America has to offer, Daniels does not.

"There's absolutely no place that holds a candle to this country no matter what anybody says," he told Fox News. "There's not as many freedoms and opportunities anywhere else like we've got here."

That's why the singer decided to release a cover of Johnny Cash's "Ragged Old Flag" -- to celebrate the symbol of the United States.

"What Johnny was talking about, in my book, when he did that song was the flag was synonymous with the country. The flag had been through all these things and [like the flag]...by the grace of God, we'll still keep going."

The 80-year-old also spoke to Fox News about an issue facing the nation that he has taken upon himself to bring to the world's attention; 22 veterans committ suicide every day.

"It is something that should not be happening and something that has not been addressed by our government or adequately at all," he said. "This is horrible and I know something can be done."

That's why he advocates for suicide prevention centers in order to help veterans and their families "nip this problem in the bud."

"One of the things that needs to desperately be done...is a program that would teach these people that are in touch with these veterans what the signs are," he said. "I feel there's something to be done."

The "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer is passionate about a wide-range of topics which he refuses to back down from even if it gets him into trouble.

"I'm about as toned down as I'm going to get," Daniels said with a laugh. "I look at it as taking up for the country I love. I've been here a long time and I've seen America change a lot. Some changes for the good, some for the bad."

He continued, "I'm not running for office or something like that, I'm just doing it because I love this country and I have a very definite idea what it's about, what the Constitution is about, what direction I feel we should be going in."

