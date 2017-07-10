David Letterman: ‘Figure out a way’ to remove Trump from office

Former late-night television show host David Letterman says that people need to “stop whining” about President Donald Trump and instead “figure out a way” to remove him from office.

Speaking in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Letterman said he’s “tired” of “people, daily, nightly, on all the cable news shows telling us there's something wrong.”

Instead, Letterman said, “I just think we ought to direct our resources and our energies to doing something about it.”

“If the guy (Trump) was running Dairy Queen, he’d be gone,” Letterman said. “This guy couldn’t work at The Gap. So why do we have to be victimized by his fecklessness, his ignorance?”

Trump’s behavior, the former television host said, is “insulting” to the country.

“But it's just the behavior is insulting to Americans, whether you voted for him or not - and I feel bad for people who did vote for him because he promised them things that they really needed and one wonders if he's really going to come through,” Letterman continued. “I know there's trouble in this country and we need a guy who can fix that trouble. I wish it was Trump, but it's not, so let's just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home.”