Viral
Bill Maher in hot water over racially charged joke aimed at Koreans
It seems Bill Maher hasn’t learned his lesson.
The HBO talk show host, who came under fire last month for saying the N-word on television, is now angering fans with a racially-charged joke aimed at Koreans.
"This [North] Korean thing is getting tense! I mean, I think it is, I'm on vaca," he tweeted Friday. "The ladies at my nail salon are freaking out, that's what I know!"
Twitter users immediately jumped on Maher for his offending joke.
The 61-year-old has yet to comment on the backlash and a rep for Maher did not return Fox News' request for comment.
Maher found himself in hot water in early June when he called himself a "house n----r" on his HBO show.
Maher apologized for the expletive and HBO later removed his comment from future airings of the episode calling it "inexcusable."