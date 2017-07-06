Caroline Wozniacki poses nude for ESPN's Body Issue

Caroline Wozniacki is baring it all.

The 26-year-old Danish tennis player posed nude for ESPN The Magazine’s annual Body Issue. She joined fellow athletes Antonio Brown, April Ross, Dwyane Wade, and Courtney Conlogue among the many athletes who stripped down for the publication.

The move is a natural one for Wozniacki who previously appeared in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. However, what may shocked fans is that she recently recovered from an injury that occurred during practice on April 7, 2016.

2017 @ESPN #Bodyissue A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

“I had my ankle injury and broke two ligaments,” she told the magazine. “My foot kind of went out of its socket. I was trying to slide on a clay court at full speed, and it just got stuck. I was actually wearing a brace, and the next day the doctor told me if I hadn’t been, my bone would probably have been sticking out of my foot. It was excruciating.”

Still, she was determined to do what she does best.

Proud and excited for this one! Thank you #ESPNBody for the cover!! Link in bio A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

“I’ve played through broken toes and stuff,” she said. “Many times you don’t say anything; you just keep going.”