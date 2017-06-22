'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines on living the American dream: 'Nothing has come easy'

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” fame may appear to have a flawless family, but the couple admitted to People Magazine that having a successful business and home life isn’t so simple.

“Nothing has come easy,” said Chip. “We’ve worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm — it really does seem like the American dream you’ve heard about growing up."

The publication revealed when the couple first met in 2001, they lived off a wad of cash Chip kept in his pocket while flipping homes together in Waco, Texas. “Fixer Upper” then premiered in 2013. And after four seasons, it’s now one of the highest-rated shows in the network’s history.

In addition, the duo manage a growing portfolio of businesses that includes retail compound Magnolia Market at the Silos, which draws up to 40,000 visitors every week. They also have paint, rug, wallpaper, and furniture lines, a real estate company, a quarterly magazine, a vacation rental, and a soon-to-open restaurant.

If that’s not enough, Chip and Joanna are hands-on parents to four children: 12-year-old Drake, 10-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Duke, and 7-year-old Emmie.

“Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable,” explained Chip. “If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we have a better opportunity to be right for our kids.”

Still, the couple is determined to continue expanding their business.

“I think comfortable for us can be a little dangerous,” said Joanna. “The second Chip gets content, he gets really restless. It’s not about, ‘Let’s get here and then we’ll be happy.’ We like the idea of having to wrestle a little bit and figure things out. That’s where we thrive the most.”