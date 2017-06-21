Miley Cyrus hopes little sister Noah doesn't feel the pressures of fame

Miley Cyrus doesn't want her little sister Noah to feel the pressures of Hollywood at a young age.

Miley, 24, started her career when she was a preteen on Disney's "Hannah Montana" and quickly had to develop "thick skin" to handle her newfound fame.

"I think the way people judge you or people would write articles on me when I was a kid going through the times of having crazy breakouts or going through break ups or whatever I was going through, people would treat me like I could handle those comments as an adult, like I had this thick skin," Miley told Elvis Duran according to People.

@noahcyrus NC-17 #1 Fan! Thanks for having us @1061bli !!!!! #Malibu #Inspired #ImStuck A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

She said the experience of starting off as a child star made her "jaded."

"I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that. Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people," she said. "I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she's not."

She advised Noah to never Google herself.

"I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don't Google yourself," Miley said.

sista sistaaaa feelin the mf love 💛💛💛🖤🖤🖤💛💛💛 @mileycyrus #iHeartSummer17 @iheartradio A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Miley also said now that her sister has joined the family business it has made the siblings closer.

"She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on."