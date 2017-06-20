'Bachelor in Paradise' will resume filming after Warner Bros. investigation finds no evidence of sexual assault

"Bachelor in Paradise" production company Warner Bros. says there was no misconduct on the set of the ABC reality series, and the show will resume filming.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed," Warner Bros. told Fox News in a statement. "The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

Warner Bros. had suspended filming of the ABC series due to "allegations of misconduct" early June between two cast members after a third party reportedly filed a complaint stating Corinne Olympios was too drunk to consent to DeMario Jackson's advances while the show was filming.

Olympios, 24, who was also on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," said she was a "victim" in the scenario involving Jackson, who was on the current season of "The Bachelorette." Jackson, 30, released his own statement, saying his character "has been assassinated."

Warner Bros. will not release videotape of the incident out of "respect for the privacy interests of those involved."

The studio also confirmed the current season of "Bachelor in Paradise" will resume with changes to the show's policies in order to "enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Warner Bros. had no comment on whether DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios will return when filming resumes.

"Bachelor in Paradise" host Chris Harrison thanked fans for their patience after the network's announcement.

Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 20, 2017

ABC told Fox News the series will air this summer. The network did not specify a premiere date.Reps for Jackson, Olympios did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

