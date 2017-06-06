George Clooney, Amal welcome twins

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins.

Ella and Alexander Clooney were born Tuesday according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield.

He added that both babies are "happy, healthy and doing fine."

Rosenfield joked, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Julie Chen announced on CBS' "The Talk" in June that George Clooney told her in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant.

"Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney," Chen said at the time. "'The Talk' has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins."

The children are the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

