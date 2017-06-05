Bill Maher controversy: Sen. Al Franken cancels 'Real Time' appearance, reports say

Sen. Al Franken has canceled his upcoming appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” according to multiple media reports.

Franken (D-Minn.) changed his plans to appear on the show after Maher used the N-word on his show last week, sparking uproar.

A spokesperson for the 66-year-old former "Saturday Night Live" writer told TMZ the senator feels Maher’s words were “inappropriate and offensive."

KATHY GRIFFIN GETS SUPPORT FROM AL FRANKEN

Maher was having a back-and-forth with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) during his Friday night episode when the senator invited the liberal talk-show host to visit his state.

“We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse joked. Maher responded, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house [expletive].”

Some in the audience groaned and a few clapped. Maher appeared to quickly reassure the audience and said, “No, it’s a joke.”

HBO called the host’s use of the word “inexcusable.” Maher has since apologized.

He wrote in a statement Saturday that he regrets using the slur to refer to himself as a house slave during a segment on his show Friday night. He wrote that he slept poorly Friday night after realizing he shouldn't have made the remark.

Franken’s spokesperson told TMZ Franken “was glad to see Bill, who the Senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment."

HBO did not have a statement for Fox News. Reps for Franken did not immediately return our requests for comment.