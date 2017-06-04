Bill Cosby has support of 'both wives' heading into trial

Both of Bill Cosby’s wives are standing by their man.

The comedian’s real wife of more than 50 years, Camille, and his TV wife, Phylicia Rashad, are both expected to attend his sexual-assault trial in Philadelphia, which begins Monday.

“Phylicia has never wavered in her support of Bill and she’s said she’ll be available for whatever he might need, whenever he might need it,” a source close to the actress said.

Rashad, 68, played Claire Huxtable in the groundbreaking 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” a series loosely based on Bill and Camille’s life. From 1996 to 2000, Rashad again starred as Cosby’s fictional wife, Ruth Lucas, in “Cosby.”

Although she’s kept mostly quiet about the allegations by nearly 60 women that Cosby drugged and assaulted them, Rashad said in a 2015 interview that she believed her friend was the victim of a scheme to end his career.

“I think it’s orchestrated, I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy,” she said. “And, it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture. Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV, and it’s worked.”

Camille, 73, has also shunned the spotlight since the allegations broke, but has been a private pillar of strength.

“Never, not one time did she abandon him,” a family source said.

