'Deadliest Catch': Sig Hansen fears heart checkup; Jake Anderson and pregnant wife get Down's Syndrome scare

Captains Sig Hansen and Jake Anderson both suffered through uncomfortable medical situations on Tuesday night's episode of "Deadliest Catch."

While Hansen feared a heart checkup that could take him off the high seas, Anderson and his pregnant wife got a Down's Syndrome scare about their unborn child.

After finishing his fall crab fishing season, Hansen was back home in Seattle --but had to consult his cardiologist in order to be cleared to pilot his boat in the wintertime.

As fans of the Discovery Channel reality show know, Hansen suffered a heart attack in February 2016 and nearly died.

He was ordered to reduce his stress and quit smoking, but that has been easier said than done for the intense skipper.

Driving to the appointment, Hansen worried that the "doctor can give you the 'denied' stamp" which would prohibit him from sailing.

The doctor asked Hansen if he still smoked and the captain winced, "I'm down to about a pack."

The cardiologist reminded Hansen that quitting cigarettes was the most important aspect of his heart health.

Still, the doctor decided to medically clear Hansen to fish, saying, "If you're doing your work and feeling good, I'm in support of that. [Crab fishing is] where you feel whole, in your element."

Relieved Hansen smiled that his fall season had been "unicorns and rainbows, it was fun."

Viewers also saw Captain Anderson, back at home with his wife Jenna after his fall fishing was over, face a scary situation.

Jenna, who had called Anderson on the boat to announce her second pregnancy, went to her doctor's office with him to look at a sonogram. But they heard alarming news when the doctor said part of their baby's neck appeared a little thick.

"It could be…indicative of something like Down's Syndrome," the doctor said, adding that she needed to look at Jenna's blood work for a diagnosis.

"God, that's scary," Jake said, while Jenna told him, "We can face whatever comes our way."

At the end of the episode, however, the doctor called Anderson and his wife to let them know that the test showed their baby did NOT have Down's Syndrome and everything appeared healthy.

A grateful Anderson gave Jenna a big smile.

Meanwhile, Hansen also had reason to smile when his daughter Mandy's boyfriend, his deck hand Clark Pederson, arrived at their home.

Pederson, who had previously received Hansen's permission for Mandy's hand in marriage, took her aside on the captain's patio.

Hansen and his wife watched as Clark proposed -- and thrilled Mandy showed them the engagement ring on her finger through the window!

Also on the episode, Johnathan Hillstrand was hoping to go out "in a blaze of glory" as he planned retirement after his fall fishing season.

Hillstrand was forced to steer his Time Bandit ship through a dangerous shortcut to bring his crab in on time without dead loss.

With his crew's help, Hillstrand made it back successfully and the veteran skipper got emotional about winding up his long crab fishing career.

A crew man raised the American flag on the boat as Hillstrand steamed in.

"I want to go out with pride and dignity. God bless America," Hillstrand said.