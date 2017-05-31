CNN 'terminates' Kathy Griffin's hosting duties on New Year's Eve program

CNN announced Wednesday the network will be ending Kathy Griffin's hosting duties for its New Year's Eve program after the comedian's disturbing photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network announced Wednesday on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the network called the photos "disgusting and offensive" on Tuesday.

Griffin has co-hosted CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" with Anderson Cooper since 2007. Cooper criticized Griffin's actions as "disgusting."

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely," Cooper wrote Tuesday on Twitter. Fellow anchor Jake Tapper also condemned the image.

Donald Trump Jr. called for the network to drop Griffin as a commentator shortly after the image went viral. "Dear CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx," he tweeted.

Both the president and first lady also called the photos "disturbing," Trump adding that the photo took a toll on his youngest son, Barron.

Griffin received major backlash after a photo was published on Tuesday of her holding a bloodied mask that resembled President Donald Trump. She apologized for the photo shoot and YouTube video later, acknowledging she "went too far." However, by Wednesday morning, her attempt at a joke clearly fell flat among the public.

Squatty Potty, which designs bathroom products, announced Wednesday that its partnership with Griffin will also terminate, less than a month after it launched.

"We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for," CEO Bobby Edwards wrote in a statement sent to Fox News.