Trump: 'Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself' for bloodied mask photo

President Donald Trump and his eldest son criticized Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying the comedian "should be ashamed of herself."

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" the president tweeted at 7:14 a.m., just hours after the photo and video caused an uproar on the internet.

Donald Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment earlier and accused the comedian of giving a "phony apology."

"The #kathygriffin phony apology would be a lot easier to believe if there was a video of her mocking the response she knew was coming," Trump Jr. wrote just before the president tweeted about it. On Tuesday, he posted an Instagram photo with a lengthy caption that condemned Griffin's actions.

Trump Jr. also called on CNN to ban the comedian as a commentator on its channel. He responded to hosts Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper's criticism to the photo shoot on Twitter as well.

"Dear CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx," the tweet read.

TMZ first published the gory photo of Griffin holding the bloodied mask of Trump late Tuesday afternoon. Griffin worked with photographer Tyler Shields to produce the photos and a "behind the scenes" YouTube video.

Griffin later apologized for the picture in a video posted on Twitter, recognizing that she "went too far" and that "it wasn't funny."