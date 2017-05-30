William Shatner won't discuss Trump: 'I love America. I consider myself a guest here'

Canadian actor William Shatner won’t discuss American politics or President Donald Trump.

“I don’t want to discuss Trump or [George] Takei,” the 86-year-old actor told The Daily Beast. “Listen, I’m Canadian and I’m apolitical. I love America. I consider myself a guest here. I won’t do anything that might get me deported.”

The news publication reported that in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Shatner was mum on candidate Trump. In September 2016, he was also one of the few notable absences when the cast and crew of “Star Trek” past and present signed an open letter endorsing Hillary Clinton, claiming that Trump stood against the show’s message of inclusion.

However, after the election results came in, Shatner tweeted the following:

Takei recently compared Trump to “an alien life form” during an appearance on MSNBC.

“Today, in this society, we have alien life forms that we call trolls,” said the 80-year-old. “And these trolls carry on without knowing what they’re talking about… and some of these trolls go on to become presidents of nations.”

Takei added Trump is no different than the “trolls” who have criticized “Star Trek’s” more diverse cast.

Meanwhile, Shatner is choosing to focus on his career.

“I’d like to be on ‘The Voice’ and sing a song from my forthcoming Christmas album,” he said on his show business goal. “That reminds me… I haven’t recorded the album yet. I must do that before I get old!”