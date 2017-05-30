6-year-old Christian Jacobs Meets President Trump on Memorial Day

6-year-old Christian Jacobs and his mom, Gold Star wife Brittany Jacobs, got a surprise visit at Arlington National Cemetery this Memorial Day. The young boy got a high five from President Donald Trump while he was visiting his father’s grave. Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs died in a training accident in 2011 when Christian was just 8 months old.

Today, Christian looks to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Marine when he grows up. Christian and Brittany shared their Memorial Day meeting with the President on FOX & Friends earlier this morning. Watch the video above to hear their story.

If you’d like to contribute to Christian’s education fund, you can donate via PayPal by clicking here or mail contributions to:

SECU

P.O. Box 109

Hertford, NC 27944

