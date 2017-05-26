Debra Messing has a really long list of allergies

“Will & Grace” diva Debra Messing issued a long list of banned items she is allergic to before gracing a magazine event in Manhattan.

Messing dished out details of an array of allergies before attending Tuesday’s bash for Haute Living at hip Soho restaurant Mamo.

She appears on the cover of the magazine’s latest issue.

Messing’s unpalatable roll call includes, “Food allergies: Debra is allergic to ALL WHITE FISH, chicken, mushrooms, gluten, dairy, butter (except feta and goat cheese). Debra does not eat game, beans, yogurt, broccoli, cauliflower. She is lactose intolerant. She cannot have cheese or milk (only coconut milk).”

The list continues, “Additional Allergies: Debra is allergic to wool, cats, cashmere, down feathers, FLOWERS and gabardine [a type of woven cloth]. The only flower she is not allergic to is orchids.”

The restaurant took these instructions seriously and created an allergy-free hors d’oeuvres menu for Messing, which included tomato gazpacho with feta cream; marinated tuna in tomatoes; marinated salmon with granita of cucumber, rum and lemon; and truffle pizza (gluten-free, naturally). Restaurant staff threw out all the flowers from their tables and replaced them all with pink orchids, as per Messing’s mandate.

It is not clear if the supersensitive star — who is appearing in the much-anticipated return of “Will & Grace” — even touched the food.

Other guests included philanthropists Larry and Toby Milstein, divorce lawyer Nancy Chemtob and Haute Media Group co-founder Seth Semilof.

Messing has been open about her allergies.

She told Gluten Free & More in 2014, “I’ve had some very severe attacks . . . My allergies would take away from my feelings of self-confidence at work. I was always worrying that suddenly my eyes would start weeping or I’d be sneezy . . . There have been times when I couldn’t even take my son to the park.”

She has credited allergy medication for saving her career. Messing’s reps didn’t comment. Semilof said, “We were happy to provide a vegan and gluten-free menu at the release party of her Haute Living NYC cover.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.