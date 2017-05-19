'Deadliest Catch's' Sig Hansen 'embarrassed' after incident with Uber driver led to arrest

"Deadliest Catch" star Sig Hansen was arrested for an alleged altercation between the reality star and an Uber driver.

According to police reports obtained by Q13 Fox, Hansen was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly spitting on an Uber driver and kicking a dent into his car.

The police report states the altercation began when Hansen and three other people were picked up in an Uber in Ballard, Washington. According to the driver, the trip was canceled which lead to an arguement over payment.

After the disagreement escalated, Hansen allegedly spit on the driver and kicked a dent into the rear of the car.

Q13 Fox reports police found a foot-sized dent in and some spit on the driver's headrest after examining the car. Hansen reportedly denied the incident when police confronted him saying he had been Norwegian Independence Day.

According to the police records, Hansen continued to argue with police and it took two officers to handcuff him.

Hansen told Fox News in a statement he is "terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it.

"I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions," Hansen said.

Discovery Channel, which airs the "Deadliest Catch," declined to comment when reached by Fox News on Thursday. The network is currently airing episodes from "Deadliest Catch's" 13th season on Tuesday nights.



You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.