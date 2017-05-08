Teresa Giudice in hot water for not reporting traffic violations to her probation officer

Teresa Giudice could be in danger of violating her probation.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, who is currently on supervised release following her imprisonment for fraud, may have seriously messed up when she failed to report two traffic violations to her probation officer within the required time frame.

A federal court filing last week says Giudice didn’t tell her probation officer about the violations within 72 hours as required.

The filing says she could be issued a violation petition if she does it again.

Giudice served nearly a year in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. Her husband, Joe, is now serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay about $200,000 in taxes.

According to the filing, Teresa Giudice was ticketed in Wayne last month for talking on her cellphone while driving and for making an illegal left turn in New York last September.

The star’s life since her release from prison was the focus of the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo. Giudice has been on the show since it first premiered in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

